Obituary: Modi, Paul

Dr. Paul G. Modie, Jr., 84, of Parkersburg and most recently of Hockingport, OH died September 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 7, 1937, in Barnesville, OH a son of the late Paul G. Modie, Sr., and Kathryn Darrah Modie.

He graduated from Barnesville High School in 1954, Case Western Reserve University AB in 1958, and as an M.D. in 1962. He did his internship at George Washington University in 1963 and his residency in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army beginning in 1967 and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. He continued his medical career with his surgery practice in Parkersburg, WV from 1969-2010.

Paul is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betty”, two sons, James of Columbus, OH, Scott and his wife Lepasolva of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, Amanda and husband Barry of Toledo, OH; one sister, Marjory Capodrilupo of Livonia, MI; six grandchildren, Christopher of Columbus, OH, Hannah Wilson of Toledo, OH, Miko, Zuri, Phoenix all of Charlotte, NC and Bryan Wilson of Toledo, OH, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 11:00 am at St. Margaret Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga and Father John Gallagher as co-celebrants.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a wake service following at 7:30 pm.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Mathew 25, c/o St. Margaret Catholic Church or Boy Scouts of America, Allohak Council or charity of donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

