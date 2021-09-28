Obituary: Schott, Robert H. “Bob”

Robert H. “Bob” Schott, 87, of Vienna, WV passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at his residence.

He was born April 18, 1934, in Vienna, a son of the late Henry A. and Goldeen Hopkins Schott. Bob was a graduate of Parkersburg High School where he played in the Big Red Band. He was a US Army Veteran having served from 1954-1956. Bob was a local ballroom dance instructor and was a self-employed Whirlpool Appliance repair technician. He retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. Bob enjoyed visiting the Amish Country, loved his cats, baseball, fishing, farming, the outdoors, and gardening. He was a member of the 36th Street Church of Christ, where he often led the singing.

Bob is survived by his brother, Jim Schott of Vienna; Godparent to niece and nephews, Linda Shuman Deem, James Shuman (Sarah), John Shuman (Cyndi), and Rob Shuman (Stephanie); several other nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and his cat, Tabitha.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Mae Shuman Schott; and his brother and sisters, George, Charles, Earl and Henry Schott, Angelia O’Rear, Naomi Keller, Lois Shuman, and Carl Schott.

A special thank you to family friend/caretaker, Della Poling, and to Amedisys Hospice for all the love and care that was given to Bob.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Mark Mason officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society or to the 36th St. Church of Christ in memory of Bob.

