Obituary: Spears, Esther

Esther Marie Spears, 41, of Cairo, WV, died at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, on September 22, 2021.

She was born April 10, 1980, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Charles R. “Dick” and Loris Kay Border Hutchinson. She graduated from Ritchie County High School in 1998. She worked as a nutrition coordinator and Human Resources Director for the Ritchie County Family Services. She attended Harrisville Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir and worshipping God. She also loved to dance, read, travel, listen to country music, and spend time with family and friends.

Esther is survived by her husband of 23 years Kenneth Dale Spears; children, Julia Renee Spears and Benjamin Dale “Ben” Spears both of Cairo; sister, Sarah Renee Miller (Brian) of Racy; brother, Charles William “Bill” Hutchinson (Hollie) of Racy; Mother-In-Law, Erma Spears; sisters-in-law, Janet Props (Donald) and Tracy Lott; and special friends Butch and Jackie Tallhamer. She was a blessing to everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Charles Elbert Hutchinson, and special friend John Morton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Twin Oaks. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 2-8 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrisville Baptist Church, PO Box 193, Harrisville, WV 26362.

