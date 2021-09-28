Obituary: Stephens, Frances G.

Frances G. Stephens, 97, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away peacefully Friday, September 24, 2021, at Stonerise Eagle Pointe in Parkersburg.

She was born May 4, 1924, in Wood County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles R. and Zelpha L. White Stephens.

Frances was a 1942 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired as a student loan clerk from Ohio Valley University. She was a seamstress and enjoyed baking, flowers, jigsaw puzzles, and mystery novels. Frances and her late husband, Robert, enjoyed making crafts and jewelry and operated Bob and Fran Crafts. She was a member of Grand Central Church of Christ since its inception in 1954 and a member of the OVU Stepping Stones.

She is survived by three children, Robert W. (Ridglae) Stephens, Jr. of Jensen Beach, Fla., Randy C. (Sharon) Stephens of Vienna and Lori Jill (Grant) Miller of Marietta, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Stephens, Mandy (Rich) Bartoli, Kim (Chris) Engle, Christy (Philip) Elliott, Angie (Jon) Johnson, Abby (Scott) McFarland, Bethany (Drew) Crawford and Chloe (London) Bortell; fourteen great-grandchildren, Zoey and Gabriel Stephens, Kiara and Mia Bartoli, Cole and Garrett Engle, Christopher Elliott, Bree, and Jack Johnson, Hannah, Isaiah, and Phoebe McFarland and Faith and Brant Crawford; and was known as “Aunt Frannie” to several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Robert W. Stephens, Sr.; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Stephens; a brother, Cecil E. Stephens; and two sisters, Emeline Waring and Carolyn Flatt.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Grand Central Church of Christ, 5805 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, W.Va. officiated by Evangelist Joe Spivy. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to Ohio Valley University, 1 Campus View Drive, Vienna, WV. 26105

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Stonerise Eagle Point – Memory Care Unit.

The Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Stephens family.

