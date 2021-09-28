Obituary: Winemiller, Francis Jean

Francis Jean Winemiller, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home with friends and family present.

She was born August 26, 1955, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Buck and Julena Green Moore.

She is survived by her children, Edwin (Ericka) Arnott, Amanda (Brent) Riddle, Michael Arnott, and Rebecca (Claude) Lamp; four brothers, Jim Moore, Fred (Deb) Moore, Brian Moore, and Pat (Rosann) Peters; seven grandchildren, Anthony Arnott, Chelsea Barker, Skylar Lamp, Jalen Arnott, Tressa Lamp, Allyiah Arnott, and Levi Arnott; two great-grandchildren, Conor Barker and Cyrus Barker; beloved dog, Harley and many friends and other family members. Francis loved her grandchildren dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Winemiller; 3 brothers, Jack Moore, Jerry Moore, and Butch Moore; and grandson, Edwin Paul Arnott.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Upon her request, her body was donated to science.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Winemiller family.

