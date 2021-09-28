Parkersburg City Council to discuss water rates, pay raises Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council will discuss water rates, and is scheduled to vote on a proposed pay raise for some police and firefighters.

Council President Zach Stanley says the Council As a Whole meeting is an open discussion, where council members can ask questions of city officials and members of the Public Utility Board about possible water rate increases.

He says council wants to know the scope of projects being planned and the reasons an increase is being sought.

The Public Utillity Board reportedly has recently discussed rate hikes, but there’s been no proposal brought forward for specific rate hikes.

Council President Stanley says there are no plans for a vote on a proposal Tuesday night by council.

The Council as a Whole meeting begins at 6 P.M.

What is on the agenda for council’s regular 7:30 P.M. is second reading of a much-discussed proposal for a 50-cent an hour increase for city employees at five, 10 and 20-year intervals.

What is a key part of this issue is retention pay-aimed at keeping experienced police and firefighters on the job longer.

But some members of council are concerned of what effect this will have on the current budget, since it’s being enacted in the middle of the budget year that began July 1.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.