Advertisement

Parkersburg City Council to discuss water rates, pay raises Tuesday

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council will discuss water rates, and is scheduled to vote on a proposed pay raise for some police and firefighters.

Council President Zach Stanley says the Council As a Whole meeting is an open discussion, where council members can ask questions of city officials and members of the Public Utility Board about possible water rate increases.

He says council wants to know the scope of projects being planned and the reasons an increase is being sought.

The Public Utillity Board reportedly has recently discussed rate hikes, but there’s been no proposal brought forward for specific rate hikes.

Council President Stanley says there are no plans for a vote on a proposal Tuesday night by council.

The Council as a Whole meeting begins at 6 P.M.

What is on the agenda for council’s regular 7:30 P.M. is second reading of a much-discussed proposal for a 50-cent an hour increase for city employees at five, 10 and 20-year intervals.

What is a key part of this issue is retention pay-aimed at keeping experienced police and firefighters on the job longer.

But some members of council are concerned of what effect this will have on the current budget, since it’s being enacted in the middle of the budget year that began July 1.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
The woman allegedly was not complying with mask ordinances at the game in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
WTAP News @ 5 - Peddler's Junction
Peddler’s Junction closing its doors September 30
Tanya Elaine Godfrey obit
Obituary: Godfrey, Tanya Elaine

Latest News

W.Va. AG Morrisey
West Virginia’s Attorney General to host MOV public forum in October
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Free Covid-19 testing coming up
The mural will be officially unveiled in a festival in October.
Progress made on collaborative mural project