September Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner - Megan Greer

Kindergarten teacher Megan Greer wins the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of September.
By Zach Miles
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Greenmont Elementary School kindergarten teacher Megan Greer was awarded the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of September, the first educator recognized for the 2021-22 school year.

As virtual learning increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Greer developed creative and fun ways to incorporate virtual learning into her curriculum. She even borrowed her daughter’s pet lizard for a specific learning activity.

In Greer’s nomination, she was praised for her ability to connect with each and every student, no matter the personality type of that student. The person nominating Greer explained that she ensures every student is comfortable and feels like they have a place to ask questions.

Greer’s class just finished creating their own “apple diggers” where students built mechanisms to help bob for apples to get into the fall spirit.

“This year, I’m trying to do more with STEM experiments by having students create new inventions,” Greer said. “We also want to try and celebrate as many national holidays and do activities surrounding those.”

If you have an educator you would like to nominate for the award, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple section of WTAP.com.

