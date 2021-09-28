Advertisement

United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley receives $25,000 donation

It's a donation that's especially helpful during a challenging time.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is donating $100,000 to United Ways across West Virginia and on Tuesday they presented some hefty checks.

Of those $100,000, three United Ways were given $25,000 each. That includes the United Way in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Charleston, and Wheeling.

It’s a gift that’s especially meaningful during these challenging times. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s executive director Stacey DeCicco says the demand with crisis response during Covid has been steep and their annual campaign is underway on top of that. She describes the donation as ‘unprecedented’ and says her team is absolutely thrilled.

“The gift will spread out across the entire Mid-Ohio Valley and will impact absolutely hundreds and hundreds of people,” she said.

Highmark says they chose United Way to donate to because they know the organizations will get the money to where it’s needed in their communities.

And these United Ways aren’t the only ones who will be getting some of that cash. There are 10 others across the state, who will be getting $2,500 each.

