West Virginia’s Attorney General to host MOV public forum in October

W.Va. AG Morrisey
W.Va. AG Morrisey(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s chief law officer is coming to Parkersburg next week, and he wants to hear from you.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is hosting a meeting at The Rock Church in Parkersburg on October 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

His media team said Morrisey wants to hear from residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley in order to get a better understanding of their concerns.

He also wants to discuss recent actions his office has taken.

