West Virginia’s Attorney General to host MOV public forum in October
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s chief law officer is coming to Parkersburg next week, and he wants to hear from you.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is hosting a meeting at The Rock Church in Parkersburg on October 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
His media team said Morrisey wants to hear from residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley in order to get a better understanding of their concerns.
He also wants to discuss recent actions his office has taken.
