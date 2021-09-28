West Virginia’s Attorney General to host MOV public forum in October

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s chief law officer is coming to Parkersburg next week, and he wants to hear from you.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is hosting a meeting at The Rock Church in Parkersburg on October 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

His media team said Morrisey wants to hear from residents of the Mid-Ohio Valley in order to get a better understanding of their concerns.

He also wants to discuss recent actions his office has taken.

AG Morrisey wants to hear from MOV residents next week. (West Virginia Attorney General's Office)

