WVU Camden Clark Medical Center staff see highest number of Covid cases since start of pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center say they are inundated with Covid patients.

“It’s just become more fatigued over the last year and a half, more tired.”

Gabriella Olson, Chair of the Department of Medicine, and the rest of the staff at Camden Clark are tired because they are seeing their highest number of COVID cases to date.

Deric Bryant, Medical Director of the Hospitalists Program, says they have 88 patients with Covid or complications brought on by COVID. Twenty-two are in the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

“I think what I am noticing this time, this surge, compared to the previous surge is that there’s an age difference. People are younger this time than they were last time.,” Bryant said.

And most of these younger people are unvaccinated. Bryant says 76 of the 88 patients have not chosen to get their Covid shots. A decision that has Abiy Kelil, President of the Medical Staff and his staff, working overtime.

“Everybody is working hard. They have not been given the time to take a break to go to the restroom, to eat lunch, or to stay with their loved ones because they want to come back on their day off,” Kelil said.

While Camden Clark hasn’t had to send patients to other hospitals to receive care, they are seeing an increase in patients suffering from severe side effects of Covid.

“We’re seeing more blood clots, like a DVT or a pulmonary embolism, some young patients with COVID having a heart attack, stroke, even a cardiac arrest,” Kelil said.

“That’s very scary for a young person with no medical problem, not on any medication.”

Kelil, Bryant, and Olson may have different roles at Camden Clark, but they all agree that the Covid vaccine gives people a better chance of never becoming another ICU patient on a ventilator.

