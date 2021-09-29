Belpre council considering 4% water rate hike

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A 4% water rate increase appears on the way for residents of the city of Belpre.

City Council is now considering the increase, which is the latest of a series of 4% hikes that have taken place over the years.

There are some new projects in the works, including construction of a new water storage tank near U.S. route 50.

It’s a proposal that originated in city council itself.

”(Councilwoman Judith Drake, Chair of council’s utilities committee) has been really forward-thinking in all this,” Mayor Mike Lorentz said Wednesday. “When we did our risk and management assessment in the city, that’s one of the things that came up. Even coming from industry, it never really dawned on me that we just had essentially one day’s water in reserve. If we had a catastrophe, a major break or what have you, we could drain those tanks in a day’s time.”

Mayor Lorentz says water service is becoming increasingly important with new business development coming to the city.

The increase for water rates only, will still leave Belpre with one of the area’s lowest water service rates.

