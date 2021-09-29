Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The juvenile charged in the near-deadly beating of a Washington County man in February was sentenced in adult and juvenile court on Wednesday.

Isaiah Campbell, 18, was sentenced to at least a year in a juvenile detention center after pleading guilty to felonious assault.

Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Coil said the now 18-year-old Campbell was sentenced as an adult to four to six years by Judge Mark Kerenyi, but his adult sentence was stayed pending the completion of a juvenile sentence.

Campbell appeared before Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Williams right after his adult court appearance.

Judge Williams sentenced Campbell to the maximum one year sentence for felonious assault.

Coil said Campbell is considered a serious youth offender and has until he’s 21 to successfully serve his juvenile sentence.

Campbell will not have to serve his adult sentence if he successfully completes his juvenile sentence.

He was given 229 days credit for time already served, meaning he has less than a year left to serve.

Campbell was 17 when he was charged with attempted murder in the baseball bat beating of Devon Ours.

Deputies said Ours was tricked by then-19-year-old Steven Osborne into meeting Osborne’s then-18-year-old girlfriend.

Once the two met up, Campbell and allegedly Osborne, brutally assaulted Ours.

Campbell’s attempted murder charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Caldwell and Osborne are still facing attempted murder charges.

Osborne is waiting on psychological evaluation before his case continues.

Coil said her office is working with Caldwell’s lawyers on a plea deal.

