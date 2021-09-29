Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Da Vinci’s starting a new schedule where the restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays, temporarily.

Owner, Chris Bender, says the move is to better assist the staff with their health.

She says that it is not only in response to the pandemic still being around, but that she wants to also be respectful of her employees’ mental and physical health.

“Restaurant work is very taxing. You’re on your feet. You’re on concrete floors for the entire time you’re here. And it’s not a normal eight-hour day. It’s pretty much very hectic,” says Bender.

Bender is also providing an increase to wages across the board.

She says that she wanted to thank them for their loyalty, and their commitment to the restaurant during these unprecedented.

From those that have started working recently, to the two employees that have been with the restaurant for over 35 years.

