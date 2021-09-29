Advertisement

Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Da Vinci’s starting a new schedule where the restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays, temporarily.

Owner, Chris Bender, says the move is to better assist the staff with their health.

She says that it is not only in response to the pandemic still being around, but that she wants to also be respectful of her employees’ mental and physical health.

“Restaurant work is very taxing. You’re on your feet. You’re on concrete floors for the entire time you’re here. And it’s not a normal eight-hour day. It’s pretty much very hectic,” says Bender.

Bender is also providing an increase to wages across the board.

She says that she wanted to thank them for their loyalty, and their commitment to the restaurant during these unprecedented.

From those that have started working recently, to the two employees that have been with the restaurant for over 35 years.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
Investigation underway after alleged fight between Belpre principal and teenager
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark staff see highest number of Covid cases since start of pandemic
Mark Brown obit
Obituary: Brown, Mark D.
Paul Modi obit
Obituary: Modi, Paul

Latest News

Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School first-grader gets $5 thousand scholarship for essay
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
Large turnout for second day of 150th Barlow Fair
People gather together in City Park for the MOV Out of the Darkness Walk
People gather together in City Park for the MOV Out of the Darkness Walk
Weston and Nicole Hendershot in Time Square
St. Marys family raises awareness for Down Syndrome in NYC