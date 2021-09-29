Local athletes set to run Boston Marathon

Parkersburg, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boston Marathon is days away and multiple athletes from the Mid-Ohio Valley are ready for their chance to run.

The Boston Marathon is one of a handful of races that requires runners to meet a qualifying time just to enter.

Timothy Bowman of Parkersburg says reaching Boston is a goal for many marathoners across the world.

It’s something he’s had his eye on for years.

“Pretty much the joke is...” Bowman started, “that we’ve been training for Boston for two years, because... the pandemic and everything...”

Bowman was set to run the 2020 Boston Marathon before its cancellation.

The 125th running of the Boston Marathon is set for Monday, October 11th.

Bowman says he’ll be joined by other local runners Krystal Miller, Jeremy Rhodes, Mike Cooper, and Nick Bias.

