Obituary: Cook, Jewell Louise

Jewell Louise Cook, 85, of Monroe, Georgia, formerly of Spencer, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Piedmont-Walton Hospital, Monroe, after a short illness.

She was born at Looneyville, the daughter of the late Collie Clyde and Delcie Mae Stotts Looney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Cook.

She was a member of the Epling Chapel Baptist Church, Looneyville, and attended the Between Baptist Church, Monroe, Georgia.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Summer) Cook and Timothy (Sharon) Cook both of Monroe, Georgia; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 1 at the Clover Cemetery, Clover, with Pastor Justin Simmons officiating.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial donations may be made to Clover Cemetery 3-4, 406 Market Street, Spencer, WV 25276.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

