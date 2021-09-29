Obituary: Coss, Paul E.

Paul E. Coss, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on September 27, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 31, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV. He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Air Force. He retired early from driving tractor and trailer OTR and LTL for 36 years. In 2006, he competed in a five-axle driving competition and truck rodeo where he placed first in the state of OH and advanced to Nationals in New Orleans, LA where he placed 5th in the nation. He was previously a volunteer firefighter and EMT through Wood County Rescue. He was owner of PEC Services, loved moving furniture, tinkering in his garden, walking his dog Ella and spending time with his special little buddy and grandson, “Dill Pickle.”

He is survived by his daughter, Shawnda Schaad (Paul) of Marietta, OH; son, Paul E. Coss Jr. (Jesi) of Parkersburg, WV; grandson, Dillion Schaad; brothers, Allen Layman (Tara) of Vienna, WV, Tim Southern (Terri) and Scott Southern (Marilyn); sister, Teri Morrow (Wayne); stepmother, Sharon Southern and Mother-In-Law, Judith Somervill all of Parkersburg, WV. Many sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunt, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and “adopted” grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tina Coss; beloved dog, Ellie Mae; mother Adath DeMoss; father, Clarence “Rusty” Southern; sister, Catherine Layman and Melissa Layman; Father-In-Law, Rolla “Butch”Somervill and Sister-in-law, Kimberly Somervill, all of Parkersburg, WV.

Cremation Services will be held by Lambert Tatman Funeral Home. There will be no services or funeral per his wishes. A celebration of life may take place at a later date.Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.