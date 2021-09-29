Obituary: Groves, William Max “Bill”

William Max “Bill” Groves, 81, of Marietta, died Tuesday evening, September 28, 2021, at his home. Born July 25, 1940, in Clendenin, WV, he was the son of the late William “French” and Opal Westfall Groves.

Bill was a 1958 graduate of Ripley High School and had attended West Virginia State. He had retired from Kardex as a credit manager, following 30 years of service.

Bill was active in his community, serving 25 years as a Muskingum Township Trustee and as their President for 8 years; coaching Bantam League Baseball for 10 years; a Marietta Tiger Booster; served as President of the East Muskingum Civic Association; a volunteer for Franciscan Meals; served as a Trustee and Chairman for the Putnam Congregational Church for 9 years, and was currently a member of the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene.

Bill married Mary V. Amrine on July 10, 1971, in Marietta. Bill is survived by his wife Mary and their three children, Maria D. Huffman (Kirk) of Waterford, William “Will” T. Groves (Beth) of Johnstown, OH, and Brad A. Groves (Natalie) of Marietta; 11 grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Maggie, Jacob, and Sophia Huffman; and Hunter, Max, Allison, McKenna, Brok and Carter Groves; two brothers, Eugene C. (Joyce) Groves and Robert D. (Helen) Groves, all of Ripley, WV; and three sisters, Zella M. (Jack) Fisher, of Ripley, WV, Mary F. Hoselton, and Brenda K. Sheets, all of Ravenswood, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John E. and Larry A. Groves.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 100 Mill Creek Road, Marietta, with Pastor Kevin D’Ettorre and Pastor Terry Schmelzenbach officiating. Bill’s family will greet friends at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. Burial will be in Putnam Cemetery.

Burial will be in Putnam Cemetery.

