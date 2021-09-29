Advertisement

Obituary: Hayes, Carolyn Andrews

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carolyn Andrews Hayes, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2021, at Stonerise Health Care.

She was born December 29, 1931, in Wood County, WV a daughter of the late Chester V. and Macil O. Bennett Andrews. She worked at Dil’s Brothers Department store, enjoyed flowers, gardens, and bingo. She was a Baptist by faith.

Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Kathryn Shields and Ellen Flanagan both of Parkersburg, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hayes; six brothers; and three sisters.

At her request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Hayes family

Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Stonerise Health Care for the excellent and loving care that Carolyn received.

