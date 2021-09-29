Advertisement

Obituary: Shepherd, Melissa Arleen

Melissa Arleen Shepherd obit
Melissa Arleen Shepherd obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Melissa Arleen Shepherd, 52, of Long Run, Greenwood, WV departed this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, at United Hospital Center, following a brief illness.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on April 22, 1969, a daughter of the late James “Jim” Shepherd and Fern Satterfield Shepherd.

Melissa was a homemaker, a wonderful mother, and a grandmother. She enjoyed listening to music, writing, spending time with her grandson, friends, and family. She had been employed by West Union, Harrisville, and Pennsboro Garment Factories.

Melissa is survived by her loving companion, Gary Nicholson of Long Run, Greenwood, WV; two children, Arizona Nicholson and partner, Tim Kirby of Long Run, Greenwood, WV and Cheyenne Nicholson and partner, Natasha Workman of Belmont, WV; brother, James Shepherd of Long Run, Greenwood, WV; nephew, Josh Fergunson of Central Station, West Union, WV; two nieces, Jaedan Shepherd of Long Run, Greenwood, WV and Stephenie Lounds of Michigan.

Melissa will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor Dave Simons officiating. Burial will follow in the End of The Trail Cemetery near Deep Valley, WV. Visitation will take place 4-8 pm on Friday evening at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

