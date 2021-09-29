Obituary: Snider, Lyle “Wayne”

Lyle “Wayne” Snider of Big Springs, WV went home to be with Jesus on September 26, 2021, in Roane General Hospital due to COVID-19.

Wayne attended Five Forks Community Church.

Wayne was born July 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Willard and Hazel Veon Snider.

Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Mary “Helen” Dodd Snider of Big Springs, WV; one daughter Cindy (Don) Howerton or Vienna, WV; three brothers Jim (Linda) Snider of Big Springs, WV, Don (Linda) Snider of Harrisville, WV, and Tim (Lisa) Snider of Big Springs, WV; 2 sisters Janice Blair of Big Bend, WV and Jeanie (Alfred) Hickman of Elizabeth, WV; 3 grandchildren John, Brady, and Alexis Howerton of Vienna, WV; 1 great-grandson Charlie Crookshanks of Parkersburg, WV; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents Jacob and Viola Snider and Henry and Emily Veon; one infant son, Michael Wayne Snider; one infant sister, Susan Snider, and one brother-in-law Tom Blair.

Interment will be in Saunders Cemetery, with a memorial service held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted to assist the Snider family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.