Obituary: Westfall, Debbie Lynn Phillips

Debbie Lynn Phillips Westfall, 66 of Belpre, Ohio formerly of Parkersburg and Metlakatla, Alaska.

She was born January 31, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Eugene “Tiny” and Charlotte Ann Mullins Phillips.

She was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ and had been a member of the Ketchikan Church of Christ when she lived in Alaska.

She graduated from Ohio Valley College, Glenville State College, and received her Masters’ degree from West Virginia University in Special Education. Debbie never met a stranger and had a love of animals, such as whales, and especially her cats whom she would sing to. She was a very giving person and was always giving to charities and helping her family out. She had a special skill of finding out what someone’s needs were, especially her students, and finding a way of filling that need. Her students were more than just students, they became family to her, having a special bond with each one of them.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Terry “Butch” Westfall, daughter, Brooke Newton Schireman, son, Zachariah Westfall, daughter, Mariah Westfall Bradley, her grandchildren, Myah & Noah, her sister, Kim Phillips Ledsome, her brother, Mike Phillips, her stepmother, Peggy Phillips, mother-in-law, Betty Smith and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, David Allan Schireman, sister-in-law, Kim Phillips, father in law, June Westfall, and a brother in law, Ronnie Westfall. At her request, she donated her body to science. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM till the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Histiocytosis Association through their website, histio.org or Women for Women at their website, WomenforWomen.org, or the Benevolence Fund at the Belpre Church of Christ.

