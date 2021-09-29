Advertisement

Parkersburg South postpones game with Bridgeport

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots were scheduled to face off against 6th ranked Bridgeport on Friday night, but now that matchup will likely happen on a new date.

The Patriots had to postpone this meeting because of COVID-19 issues within the Patriots team. Bridgeport has re-scheduled East Fairmont to replace Parkersburg South.

The Patriots are next scheduled to face off against Morgantown on October 15.

