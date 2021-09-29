SPC Christian Ward Act passes U.S. House

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) -The SPC Christian Ward Act was passed by the House earlier this week. An act that was introduced by Congressman Bill Johnson earlier this year.

The act is named after Christian Ward, an Army Specialist from Lowell, Ohio who passed away following an accident while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. After he passed away, the family never received most of his personal belongings.

“We have six children and there wasn’t anything of Chris’s that we could give them because nothing came home,” said Karla Ward, Christian’s mother said.

“They didn’t get here. You just feel bad for them because they don’t have anything tangible that was special to him.”

If passed, this legislation will require that if the Department of Defense hires a third-party contractor to transport the personal effects of a deceased service member, the DoD is then responsible for working with the third-party contractor to file claims and procedures relating to any missing items. Additionally, this bill makes the DoD responsible for reimbursing next of kin for items damaged, lost, or destroyed if the third-party contractor is unable to deliver them.

“I’m confident that the Christian Ward Act will survive any of the conference negotiations because it’s just common sense,” Johnson said.

“Everybody on both sides of the aisle agrees that families should not be held hostage by third-party contractors when they lose their deceased loved ones’ personal effects.”

Garry Ward, Christian’s father says it’s been a long 17-month battle but he’s determined to see this act fully passed by both house and senate and become law.

“Our goal is, this bill, we worked with Congressman Bill Johnson with, something to help other families unfortunately in the future that will have to go through this process. It’s something that needed to be done,” Ward said.

“Our goal is to help other families in the future with this process.”

