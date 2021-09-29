Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Blake Rodgers

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Sophomore Blake Rodgers is a track and cross country runner for the Belpre Golden Eagles.

Blake maintains a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, and is always looking to improve despite already being well-decorated as a runner for Belpre.

Blake hopes to individually have a great showing at the state meet in 2021, but is also hoping for team success.

