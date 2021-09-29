Advertisement

Wood County BOE talks construction projects

Wood County BOE meets Tuesday night.
Wood County BOE meets Tuesday night.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education meets Tuesday night and construction is a big topic.

The board talked about construction projects that are coming up and how they will be affected by supply chain shortages. Prices for materials have gone up, and this could affect the board’s schedule and future plans. The board also talked about the bleachers that need to be replaced at Williamstown High School.

The board worked on some early estimates and says the new bleachers will be ADA compliant.

Plans are being drawn up for renovations at Blennerhassett Elementary School.

We’ll keep you updated as these projects move forward.

