W.Va. Division of Corrections to hold hiring event Thursday in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia corrections has streamlined its hiring process, offering one-stop recruitment events this fall along with guaranteed raises and a defined career path.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is hiring for officer and non-uniform positions at prisons, jails and juvenile centers across the state.

At any of the five events scheduled over the next month, individuals who qualify can walk out with a job offer. Each event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and offers jobs beyond those at the host facility.

An event is scheduled Thursday, September 30 at the Parkersburg Correctional Center and Jail, at 225 Holiday Hills Drive, near U.S. Route 50 and Seventh Street.

Walk-ins are welcome at each event, and those interested can also call (304) 420-2443.

Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license and passage of a physical agility test and a drug screening. For the agility test, applicants should bring suitable shoes and clothing.

Thanks to a series of recent pay raises, the starting salary for a correctional officer is $30,664. Officers who complete one year of employment are guaranteed a promotion and a 7 percent pay hike, bringing their annual salaries to $32,810. Pay increases further, to $35,106, after one year in that promoted position and the officer advances further up the ranks. The benefits package for starting officers is around $13,776. It includes comprehensive indemnity health insurance, term life insurance, and a defined benefit pension plan.

Those interested can also visit https://dcr.wv.gov/careers/Pages/careers.aspx.

