WVU Parkersburg professor wins award for short film

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just in time for Halloween, a clever and creepy West Virginia short film is gaining international attention.

The last time we spoke to Adam Stover, he had just won first place in the 2020 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival for best feature screenplay. Today, Stover, an adjunct professor of English and Theatre Arts at WVU Parkersburg is back with another film and another prestigious award. “Pinpricks” is an animated short film inspired by West Virginia graphic novelist Jason Pell’s work of the same name. It recently was chosen as the winning animated film in the “clever and creepy” category at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival. While it may be getting international attention, the project was homegrown.

“The text that it comes from... the actors in the film... the music... all that stuff was created by West Virginia people and people largely from the Charleston area,” Stover said.

“Pinpricks” will be shown outdoors in Charleston on October 15th as part of the West Virginia International Film Festival.

“To be able to have it out to the public where they can see it is great,” said Stover.

In the future, Stover says he would like to develop a feature film, either based on “Pinpricks,” or another original story.

