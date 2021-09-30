Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark staff see highest number of Covid cases since start of pandemic
Isaiah Campbell in court.
Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 9/30/21
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting
Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is putting on a fiery show.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts