Carnival celebrates “Recovery Month”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon, the Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center celebrated “Recovery Month” with a carnival.

After a month full of events, including a celebration of Addiction Professionals Appreciation Day on September 20th, event organizers say Friday’s carnival was to show appreciation for patients working toward their life goals.

Clinic director, Beth Plummer, says the Parkersburg area has a lot of opportunity for recovery growth and that she’s excited about upcoming partnerships with other community agencies... anything, she says, to grow the ‘network of recovery’ in Parkersburg.

She says the center is always accepting patients, and those seeking help for themselves or for a loved one can reach out to the Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center directly.

