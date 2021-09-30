Advertisement

Obituary: Brown, Eddie James

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Eddie James Brown, 24, of Marietta, passed away at 2107, Monday, September 27, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on February 1, 1997, in Marietta a son of Helena Brown of Marietta.

Eddie graduated from St. Marys High School and was employed by O.S.L., Inc. in Sales.

He is survived by his mother, brother Zachary Harris of Marietta; 3 sisters:  Ices Brown of Parkersburg, Alyssa Barnes of Tennessee and Toni Lassiter of Marietta, Aunt Heather (Nick) Heiss of Marietta, Uncle Chuckie (Carmen) Schob of Marietta, 9 nieces and nephews, 4 cousins, Grandmother Barbara Schob, Step-grandmother Sharon (Eddie) Brown, Step-grandfather Ed Schob, Mamaw Donna Schob.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday (Oct. 3) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

