Obituary: Casto, Michael Lee

Michael Lee Casto, 56, of Parkersburg, WV died suddenly at his residence and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 29, 2021.

He was born November 22, 1964, and was the son of Carles L. Casto and Mary R. Perkins Casto, with whom he had a very special bond.

He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1983. He was previously employed at McDonnell Douglass in Florida as well as Columbus, OH. In later years he worked at National Carports, Inc. in Belpre, OH.

Michael is survived by his two sisters, Brenda McKnight (Chris), Linda Watson (Lee Deaver) and bonus sister, Kimberly Yeager (Todd); his nephews, Brandon Watson (Kayte), Benjamin Watson (Kaleigh McHenry), Ian McKnight, Clayton Yeager and great-nephew Parker John Watson; several aunts/uncles and cousins. Especially, his Aunt Connie Casto who checked on him daily, his cousins, Ronda Thompson, Kinsey Stutler, and very best friend and cousin, Kalen Kelley.

He was a wonderful son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be missed by many. If you knew him, you loved him. He had the ability to light up the room with his smile and always wanted to make you laugh. God gave him the gift of music and he was a beautiful pianist.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held for his family and close friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg. Officiating will be Pastor Adam Paff. Visitation will be the same day at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman .com.

