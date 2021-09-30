Advertisement

Obituary: Ezell Jr., Raymond “Tom” Thomas

Raymond Ezell obit
Raymond Ezell obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raymond “Tom” Thomas Ezell Jr was a man that lived his life to the fullest, always enjoying the simple things in life. He had a great sense of humor and a smile that lit up a room. His passions were his family and sports. He truly enjoyed watching hockey and playing golf most days of the week with his favorite golfing buddy, Pap. He was a man that was never scared of hard work or to help someone that needed it. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

Tom was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond Thomas Ezell. He is survived by his wife Emily Ezell, his children Raymond “Ray” Thomas Ezell III (Heather), Allison Ezell, Brookelyn Moore, Aden Moore, His mother and father, Phyllis and Bill “Pap” Moore, his sister Lisa Sylvester, his Aunt “Debbie” Adkins, along with many other nieces, nephews, and very close friends.

Services for Tom will be held Friday, October 1, at 7 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation hours will be held the same day from 5-7 pm. Interment will be at Evergreen North Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the services for Tom at  Leavitt Funeral Home, an MS research organization, or to your local youth sports organization in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark staff see highest number of Covid cases since start of pandemic
Isaiah Campbell in court.
Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in...
Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit

Latest News

William M. Groves obit
Obituary: Groves, William Max “Bill”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Westfall, Debbie Lynn Phillips
Melissa Arleen Shepherd obit
Obituary: Shepherd, Melissa Arleen
Paul Coss obit
Obituary: Coss, Paul E.