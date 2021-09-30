Obituary: Ezell Jr., Raymond “Tom” Thomas

Raymond “Tom” Thomas Ezell Jr was a man that lived his life to the fullest, always enjoying the simple things in life. He had a great sense of humor and a smile that lit up a room. His passions were his family and sports. He truly enjoyed watching hockey and playing golf most days of the week with his favorite golfing buddy, Pap. He was a man that was never scared of hard work or to help someone that needed it. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

Tom was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond Thomas Ezell. He is survived by his wife Emily Ezell, his children Raymond “Ray” Thomas Ezell III (Heather), Allison Ezell, Brookelyn Moore, Aden Moore, His mother and father, Phyllis and Bill “Pap” Moore, his sister Lisa Sylvester, his Aunt “Debbie” Adkins, along with many other nieces, nephews, and very close friends.

Services for Tom will be held Friday, October 1, at 7 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation hours will be held the same day from 5-7 pm. Interment will be at Evergreen North Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the services for Tom at Leavitt Funeral Home, an MS research organization, or to your local youth sports organization in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com

