Obituary: Freed, Tracey Devon

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tracy Devon Freed, 77 of Cairo, died Sept. 29, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

He was born August 27, 1944, at Cairo, the son of the late Tracy and Nora Eddy Freed.  He was a US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam and Thailand.  He marched in General McArthur’s funeral procession.  He had been a welder for 23 years at Ravens Metal, a corrections officer for the Ritchie County Sheriff Dept. for 14 years.  He has worked on the North Bend Rail Trail and at Freed’s Diner at Cairo.  He was a member of the Cairo Church of Christ.

Tracy was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, a fifty-year member of Cairo Fire Dept. and a 20-year member of Ritchie and Doddridge County EMS.  He enjoyed visiting historical landmarks and civil war battlefields, steam engines, and reading ghost stories.

He is survived by his wife Carol A. Freed; and sons, Jeffrey Allan Freed and James Brian Freed all of Cairo.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kelmer Leon Freed, and a sister Cleona Pansy Hoover.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Evangelist Larry Wigal officiating.  Burial will follow in the Cairo Masonic Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday from 12-1 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

