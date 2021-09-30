Advertisement

Obituary: Knight, David Wayne

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
David Wayne Knight, 60, of Parkersburg passed away at home surrounded by family and friends after his battle with cancer.

He was born December 15, 1960, in Parkersburg, a son of his 93-year-old mother, Emogene Maloney Knight, and his late father, Rev. Gene V. Knight. David was saved at his home in Grantsville, WV at a young age and later was baptized at Sam’s Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering out in “The Dog House”.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by five children, Jesi Knight-Henthorn (PJ Coss), Felicia Floyd (David), Joshua Knight (Arion Michael), Sierra Magyar (Jason Durham), and Arielle Knight (Timerick Gunnels); two brothers, Michael (Patty) Knight and Larry J. Knight; grandchildren, Jordan Wolfe, Dakota Goff, Dareck Goff, Samantha Goff, Grace-Anne Goff, Elizabeth Goff, Savanna Sims, Jasmine Sims, Dixie Magyar, Lucas Magyar, and Evander Gunnels; three nieces, Rebecca Haytack, Cassie Knight and Kristin Knight; and one nephew, Tim (Joyel) Knight.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Tindel; and a grandson, Charley Goff, Jr.

The family will hold a memorial service in the Spring of 2022. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Knight family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman. com.

