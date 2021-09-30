Obituary: Pavelich, William Anthony

William Anthony Pavelich, 94 of Washington, WV departed this life on Sept. 29, 2021.

William was born in Flint Michigan the son of Anthony and Francis Pavelich.

He is survived by his children, Nancy Lynch of Parkersburg, Diane Hart and husband Stacy of Vincent VA, David Pavelich and wife Marsha of Wimauma, FL, Paula Wiles and husband Robert Bays of Belpre and Catherine Pavelich of Mulberry FL. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Loretta and Dorothy, his first wife Glada, and his second wife Joyce.

He was a chemist and retired from Borg Warner (General Electric) in 1990. He was a proud WW 2 veteran who joined the Merchant Marines after one year in college to support the efforts to end the war. After his discharge, he returned to Michigan to earn his undergraduate degree and later attended Penn State where he earned his doctorate degree.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will follow in the Green Summit Cemetery of Adelphi, Ohio beside his second wife Joyce.

A special thanks to Martha for taking care of Bill at his home the last couple of years he lived there.

