Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years on federal drug and gun charges

(Source: WAFB)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on federal drug and gun charges on Thursday.

According to a news release from the Acting U.S. attorney, 36-year-old Ryan Williams was sentenced to 128 months in prison.

Police found around 40 grams of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil mixed together on his person when they arrested him in December 2019.

Along with the drugs, police found safe keys when arresting Williams. Those keys opened a safe with 80 grams of meth and pistol inside.

Williams apparently told officers he intended to sell the drugs and admitted he couldn’t own a firearm because of a previous robbery conviction.

His previous conviction was for a 2012 robbery in which Williams stole around $4,000 from a Parkersburg business that he had held up at gunpoint.

The Parkersburg Police Department and the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

For previous coverage of this story, click here.

Marshall University names five presidential finalists