UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School Principal Sam Pepper has been cleared by Belpre City Schools of any wrongdoing in an alleged fight that was rumored to have happened over the weekend.

According to a news release from the district, school officials were told early Sunday morning that Pepper had been accused of punching a student at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday.

Pepper was placed on administrative leave while the claims were investigated, per school policy.

School officials said they reviewed evidence and interviewed more than 15 witnesses before concluding Pepper didn’t hit anyone at the dance.

They also said he didn’t break any other school policies.

Pepper is slated to return to work soon.

