Waterford HS Band lets the show go on despite the small band size

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Waterford High School marching band is made up of just eight members.

The size of the Wildcat band limits what they can do on the field.

Band director Darci Robinson, says that it’s still important for the band to get the chance to play this year.

Here is the Waterford band in this week’s band of the week.

“Even though we’re small, I think it’s incredible that we have that opportunity to perform,” says Robinson. “It’s really important for the kids to play. Especially being they didn’t really have a season last year because of all the restrictions, the band wasn’t allowed to travel. So, they didn’t get to have a real season last year. And this year, they can kind of get that.”

With the wildcats band having only eight members, the group is not able to do much.

The band doesn’t even have a low brass section.

“We kind of have to work with what we got,” says snare drummer, Brighton Eichhorn. “And a lot of our show, it looks like there’s not a whole lot of us. It’s very spread out. Also, certain songs that we usually play, we just can’t. Because, we don’t have the low brass members.”

Band members say it’s not all bad. They say there are some benefits to having a smaller group.

They say it creates a family atmosphere. With more face-to-face sessions with their band director.

Clarinet player, Maggie Baldwin says, “It’s really nice. Because we all know each other. And we’re all able to work together and have more one-on-one time with the band director. And being able to play harder music. Because we have that time to work with her.”

Robinson says she is making sure that she can grow the band by getting the younger kids she teaches in elementary school interested early.

“And from there, I kind of try and encourage this love of marching band like from the get go. And get them all excited. And then by the time they’re old enough to be there, we’ll have a bigger band,” says Robinson.

The Waterford band will be playing “Under Pressure” by Queen and “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga for their halftime show this season.

You can catch the band playing this Friday, as the Waterford Wildcats play the Southern Tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.