Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter.
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school.

They say he then shot a school employee in the back. The police chief did not identify either person by name.

He said the school employee was in serious condition at a hospital.

The school says no students were hurt.

