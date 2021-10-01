Advertisement

60th Annual Band-O-Rama returning, seven bands to perform(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 60th Annual “Band-O-Rama” will be returning this Saturday at Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta at 10 in the morning.

Last year, the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Now seven bands from parts of Ohio will be showing up and performing for a live audience.

Marietta HS band director, Korey Parlin, says that people attending can expect a great and diverse show.

“Some bands they have a multitude of different shows they use. Sometimes they’ll perform shows for their halftime crowd that is different from their contest. But there are also bands who do use their contest show for their halftime. So, we’ll see a variety of groups that may do different things as their home crowd,” says Parlin.

Some of these include Belpre High School, Meigs County, and Marietta High School amongst the many competing.

