Criss Elementary School receives $2,000 from 7-Eleven

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday morning, Criss Elementary School was presented with a check from 7-Eleven.

The business presented students and staff a $2,000 check through its community outreach program “Project A-Game”.

Through the program, 7-Eleven teams up with education, fitness, and hunger relief programs to support the youth in our community.

“At 7-Eleven, one of our goals is to not just be another storefront,” John Norman, Area Leader with 7-11, explained. “We really want to be a business that supports our community. So, we were excited to team up and partner with Criss Elementary and to support the success of the youth within our community.”

Each student also received a coupon for a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven.

