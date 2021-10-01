Fall fire season under way in West Virginia, Ohio

UNDATED (WTAP, AP) _ Fall fire season gets underway this week in West Virginia and Ohio, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says burning vegetation and other naturally occurring material is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Friday. A 10-foot safety area around the fire must be cleared to dirt level.

Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures. Violators can face a fine of up to $1,000. Commercial burning permits for daylight hours are available from local Division of Forestry offices.

Ohio law prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of October and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.

During fall, fire danger is high due to abundant dry leaves and dead grass. Warm, windy weather also contributes to elevated fire risk. Always be sure to use a proper burn barrel when burning outdoors during legal hours.

