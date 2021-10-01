Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on another home

A local family will have a home to call their own thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity.
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CUTLER, Ohio (WTAP) - A local family will have a home to call their own thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley says that since its inception in 1990, the organization has completed over 100 homes and provided housing for nearly 400 individuals.

Officials say it takes about 1,500 hours of community labor to construct a Habitat for Humanity home.

The latest homeowners are the Vereen family.

“It’s actually very exciting. My kids and I have waited a little bit of time for this,” said Yvonne Vereen. “We’ve actually been working with Habitat for about a year and a half and we’re very, very excited to finally have our turn in having our home built. And we’re very, very blessed. Habitat has been very, very kind and very good to us.”

The Vereens have already recommended working with Habitat to their family and friends.

They encourage anyone interested to volunteer.

Information can be found at habitatmov.com

