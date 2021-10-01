Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department hosts its first Covid booster clinics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week marks the start of booster shots with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

While clinics aimed towards first responders and healthcare workers started earlier this week, Friday marked the first clinic for the general public 65 and up.

Population Health Director Malcolm Lanham said, while this is a milestone in the fight against Covid, it’s just the beginning of the next chapter.

It’s an opportunity the health department wants to make sure is accessible to everyone eligible.

Lanham said, “From an equity standpoint, making sure that everyone has access to get access to those booster doses, we’re going to make sure we’re moving the clinics around and not having one location for everything.”

Lanham said the same staff that help with vaccines help with testing throughout all six of their counties. It puts a strain on resources, with staff having to work overtime, from five to 10 hours. The health department is in the middle of the hiring process now.

If you want to stay up to date with when the next booster shot clinics will be happening, Lanham suggests keeping an eye out on the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Facebook page.

