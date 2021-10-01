Obituary: Hendricks, Violet L. Miller

Violet L. Miller Hendricks, 88, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on September 30, 2021, at her residence.

She was born February 14, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Lindsay and Elsie Byers Miller.

Violet formally worked at Fenton Art Glass as a decorator, Kreinik Manufacturing and Nashua Photo. She was a member of the Broadway Church of Nazarene.

She is survived by her husband, William L. Hendricks; two daughters, Carol D. Wright (Jim) of Mineral Wells, WV and Linda K. Null (David) of Washington, WV; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Hendricks of Little Hocking, OH; five grandchildren, Stephenie Wright Edge, Scott Hendricks, Christopher Hendricks, Eric Baum, and Christina Baum; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William L. Hendricks, Jr.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home South with Pastor Wayne Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank House Calls Hospice for the love and care extended to Violet.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.