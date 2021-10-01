Obituary: Lemaster, Connie Lee

Connie Lee Lemaster, 72, of Walker, WV went to be with the Lord peacefully due to complications from Covid-19 and Alzheimer’s disease on September 29, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 19, 1949, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late William B. and Lenora E. Sole.

She was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School where she married the love of her life Todd in May of 1966 before she graduated.

She was a homemaker and very dedicated to her family. She enjoyed horses, hunting, flowers and her grandchildren.

She attended First Church of Nazarene and lived a life dedicated to God. She taught Sunday School and was the church treasurer for many years.

Connie is survived by and leaves behind her beloved husband Todd Lemaster of 55 years; her last surviving sibling, a sister, Shirley (Dale) Cornell of Waverly, WV; two children, Brian K. (Amanda) Lemaster and Teresa D. (Mike) Fordyce both of Walker, WV; six grandchildren, Kalie (Todd) Schweitzer, Savannah Devore, William Lemaster (girlfriend Samantha Kirk), Kera, Aidan, and Tanner Fordyce; several nieces, nephews; and one great-granddaughter, Emlyn Maxine Schweitzer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ronald B. Sole.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 4, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor Keith Hostutler officiating. A private burial with immediate family will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the funeral service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Abra Leathers- Anderson (Private Caregiver) and the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital for the excellent and loving care that Connie received.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of sympathy with his family.

