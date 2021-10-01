Obituary: Nay, Mitchell Kent

Mitchell Kent Nay, 58, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away September 30, 2021, at his residence.

He was born June 26, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Harold “Jack” and Shirley Nay of Davisville, WV.

Mitchell worked at S.W. Resources. He loved hunting, spending time at the family farm with his family, and watching Jackson his grandson play baseball. He was generous, showed unconditional love for others and his distinct laugh will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Jackie Nay (Cameron Johnson) of Parkersburg, WV and Taylor Nay of Springfield, MO; a sister, Kelley Williams (Allen) of Hampton VA; a grandson, Jackson Hale of Parkersburg; two nephews, Jared and Jason Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Pastor Danny Schreckingost officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

