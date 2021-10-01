Obituary: Parr, Sr., Carl Edward

Carl Edward Parr, Sr., 82, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He was born in Ritchie County, WV on June 9, 1939, a son of the late Hazel Parr.

He was a retired meat cutter. He started his career at the A&P Store and later worked for Foodland, Ralphs, and Weber’s Markets. He enjoyed family gatherings, holidays, and finding a “good deal”.

Carl will be deeply missed by his wife Sandra Parr; son Carl “Ed” Parr, Jr. (Sonya) and daughter Kimberly Drain (Rick) all of Parkersburg; grandchildren Chrystal Doan (Chris), Ricky Drain (Brittany), Shelby Hess (Matt), Tyler Parr, and Darcie Fonner; great-grandchildren Adelyn and Barrett Doan, Macy and Lincoln Hess, Jackson Fonner, and Paisley and Oliver Harris; sister Roberta Parr; brother Larry “Bud” Parr; several nieces and nephews; brother and sisters-in-law; and friends that he loved dearly.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sisters Peggy Cantwell, Rella “Susie” Parsons, and Goldia “Sally”” Baker; and a brother Bobby Parr.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

