Advertisement

Obituary: Parr, Sr., Carl Edward

Carl Edward Parr obit
Carl Edward Parr obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carl Edward Parr, Sr., 82, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

He was born in Ritchie County, WV on June 9, 1939, a son of the late Hazel Parr.

He was a retired meat cutter.  He started his career at the A&P Store and later worked for Foodland, Ralphs, and Weber’s Markets.  He enjoyed family gatherings, holidays, and finding a “good deal”.

Carl will be deeply missed by his wife Sandra Parr; son Carl “Ed” Parr, Jr. (Sonya) and daughter Kimberly Drain (Rick) all of Parkersburg; grandchildren Chrystal Doan (Chris), Ricky Drain (Brittany), Shelby Hess (Matt), Tyler Parr, and Darcie Fonner; great-grandchildren Adelyn and Barrett Doan, Macy and Lincoln Hess, Jackson Fonner, and Paisley and Oliver Harris; sister Roberta Parr; brother Larry “Bud” Parr; several nieces and nephews; brother and sisters-in-law; and friends that he loved dearly.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his sisters Peggy Cantwell, Rella “Susie” Parsons, and Goldia “Sally”” Baker; and a brother Bobby Parr.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating.  Inurnment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date.  Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: School district clears Belpre principal in alleged fight
Isaiah Campbell in court.
Campbell sentenced in baseball bat attack case
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
Da Vinci’s lowers hours, raises wages to employees’ benefit
(Source: WAFB)
Parkersburg man sentenced to more than 10 years on federal drug and gun charges
Michael Lee Casto obit
Obituary: Casto, Michael Lee

Latest News

James Teague obit
Obituary: Teague, James
Earl Totten obit
Obituary: Totten, Earl O.
Connie Lemaster obit
Obituary: Lemaster, Connie Lee
Violet Miller Hendricks obit
Obituary: Hendricks, Violet L. Miller
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Simmons, Nancy Dye