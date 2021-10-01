Obituary: Patrick, Margaret Ellen

Heaven is a little brighter.

Margaret Ellen Patrick, 82 of Parkersburg, West Virginia passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born August 6, 1939, in Corning, New York to John and Margaret Patrick. She graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High school in 1957. After graduation, Margaret worked for C&P Telephone as an operator and supervisor.

Margaret loved football and loved the Parkersburg Big Reds and that’s where you would find her on Friday nights listening to the radio or watching them play on TV.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Patrick, her brother Robert Patrick, her brother-in-law Karl L Moore and niece Jane Locke.

Margaret is survived by her sister Lois Moore, her nephew John (Tammy) Moore and niece Julie (Bill) Thornton.

A special thank you to the staff at The Willows for the past 26 years of care, making Margaret feel special and like it was her home. Also, a thank you to the medical and support staff on 4N at Camden Clark Medical Center. A thank you to Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with assistance and planning of Margaret’s service.

Margaret’s wish was to be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery. A graveside for Margaret will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00am, Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Father John Rice officiating the service.

