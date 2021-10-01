Advertisement

Obituary: Plant, Juanita Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Juanita Jean Plant, 89, of Grantsville, WV died September 14, 2021.

She was a daughter of the late Ferrell and Josie Kerby Sampson.

She retired from Calhoun General Hospital.  She was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Surviving her are her husband of 70 years, Robert (Buzz) Plant; two daughters, Pamela Suttle of Grantsville, WV and Charlene Schoolcraft (Stephen) of Davisville, WV; three grandchildren, Chasity Moore of Chloe, WV; Stacy Campbell of Fayetteville, WV; and Shannon Schoolcraft of Elkins, WV; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five sisters, two brothers, and one great-grandchild.

No public service will be held.  Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery.  Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with final arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

